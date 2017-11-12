Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Scoring slump continues
Eriksson Ek had four shots on goal but did not score in Saturday's win over Philadelphia. He hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 5 and has just one assist in his last 13 games. "Inconsistencies are very common with first-year players, young guys. I thought the last two games [before Saturday], he's played extremely well," head coach Bruce Boudreau told TheAthletic.com. "And I thought he was probably our best forechecking forward in Boston too. So maybe he's back on an upswing. That's what we're hoping."
Despite Boudreau's endorsement, Eriksson Ek could find himself in the minors if his slump continues. He's also dead last in the NHL in faceoff win percentage at .297, according to TheAthletic, which will hurt his ice time.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...