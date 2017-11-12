Eriksson Ek had four shots on goal but did not score in Saturday's win over Philadelphia. He hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 5 and has just one assist in his last 13 games. "Inconsistencies are very common with first-year players, young guys. I thought the last two games [before Saturday], he's played extremely well," head coach Bruce Boudreau told TheAthletic.com. "And I thought he was probably our best forechecking forward in Boston too. So maybe he's back on an upswing. That's what we're hoping."

Despite Boudreau's endorsement, Eriksson Ek could find himself in the minors if his slump continues. He's also dead last in the NHL in faceoff win percentage at .297, according to TheAthletic, which will hurt his ice time.