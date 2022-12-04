Eriksson Ek scored a goal and earned an assist during Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the visiting Ducks.

Eriksson Ek, who has scored in consecutive contests, is developing into a consistent threat from the third line. The 25-year-old center has collected nine points during his past five outings, including four two-point efforts. Eriksson Ek skated on the top power-play unit with Mats Zuccarello and Matthew Boldy, who earned an assist on his third-period marker. Eriksson Ek, who received 20:34 of ice time, contributed six shots on goal and three blocks during the win.