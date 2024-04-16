Eriksson Ek registered an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Eriksson Ek helped out on a Ryan Hartman tally late in the second period, which was the game-winner. The helper was Eriksson Ek's second in as many contests, but he's been limited to three assists over eight games in April. The center has put together a career year with 64 points, 266 shots on net, 167 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-18 rating, all personal bests, in 76 outings, but he's faded late in the campaign.