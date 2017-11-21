Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Sent down to AHL
Eriksson Ek was reassigned to the minors Tuesday.
Eriksson Ek became the odd man out at center after Charlie Coyle (leg) returned to the Wild lineup. In order to earn his way back up to Minnesota, the youngster will likely need to move over to the wing as the four current players down the middle seem firmly entrenched in their roles. Additionally, the Swede's 12-game point drought likely factored into the decision to demote him.
