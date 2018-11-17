Eriksson Ek will be a healthy scratch when the Wild face the Blues on Saturday, Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

This news was relayed to Murphy by Wild coach Bruce Boudreau. "Just a reset," said the bench boss. "It's a bit of take notice. He plays hard every night. He does all the things you want to do defensively. We just need a little bit more." Eriksson Ek only has two points in 13 games this season, but it's at least good to know that he's not in the doghouse.