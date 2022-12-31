Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday against St. Louis, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Eriksson Ek, who is feeling a bit banged up, was on the ice for pregame warmups and centered the second line during line rushes. He has generated 12 goals and 27 points in 35 games this season.
More News
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Questionable Saturday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Goals in consecutive outings•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: No signs of slowing down•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Stays red hot Friday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Secures man-advantage marker•