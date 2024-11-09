Eriksson Ek logged an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Eriksson Ek snapped a three-game slump with his helper on Jacob Middleton's goal in the first period. Through 12 appearances, Eriksson Ek has played a bit more of a supporting role with five goals, three assists, 30 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-6 rating. He's playing on the second line and first power-play unit, and based on the past two campaigns, he should operate around a 60-to-65-point pace while adding plenty of shots and hits.