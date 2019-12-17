Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Shifts to IR
The Wild placed Eriksson Ek (upper body) on injured reserve Monday.
Eriksson Ek suffered the injury in Saturday's game against the Flyers, but finished the game despite only seeing 8:57 of ice time. The specifics of the upper-body issue are still uncertain, but the Swede will miss at least the next three games. Gerald Mayhew, Luke Johnson and Nico Sturm will all battle for the last spot in the lineup that was vacated by Eriksson Ek.
More News
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Status unsure for Sunday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Dishing apples early•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Helpers in three straight games•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Assists on game-tying goal•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Scores in first game back•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.