The Wild placed Eriksson Ek (upper body) on injured reserve Monday.

Eriksson Ek suffered the injury in Saturday's game against the Flyers, but finished the game despite only seeing 8:57 of ice time. The specifics of the upper-body issue are still uncertain, but the Swede will miss at least the next three games. Gerald Mayhew, Luke Johnson and Nico Sturm will all battle for the last spot in the lineup that was vacated by Eriksson Ek.