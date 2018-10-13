Eriksson Ek will be out for at least one week due to an upper-body injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek was originally deemed questionable for Saturday's matchup with Carolina due to undefined soreness, but it appears as though he may actually be dealing with a more significant injury. The Wild will likely recall a forward from their AHL affiliate to fill in while Eriksson Ek is on the shelf.

