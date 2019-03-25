Eriksson Ek (lower body) will sit out Monday's tilt against Nashville, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek hasn't suited up since March 11. While the bottom-six pivot owns only 13 points in 53 games, he's a useful depth piece for a Wild team that's trying to scratch and claw its way to the postseason, so his presence will be sorely missed by the team, if not by fantasy owners. His next chance to return will come Friday in Vegas.