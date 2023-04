Eriksson Ek (lower body) skated on his own before practice Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek has missed the last six games, including Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs versus Dallas. Eriksson Ek had 23 goals and 61 points in 78 games this season, and he was very good in his last 11 games, scoring once and adding 11 helpers. Consider him day-to-day at this time.