Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Slated to miss time
Eriksson Ek is battling a lower-body injury and coach Bruce Boudreau hopes he will avoid missing more than a week.
Eriksson Ek was limited to 9:22 of ice time during Monday's game against the Sharks and it will unfortunately not be the last of his action missed. Luke Kunin (upper body) will draw back in for Eriksson Ek, who had hit a bit of a slump recently with no points in his last six games. Boudreau's timeline likely rules out the pivot through this weekend's games, though it sounds like it could be longer than that.
