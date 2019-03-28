Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Slated to play Friday
According to coach Bruce Boudreau, Eriksson Ek (lower body) "looked good" in practice and is expected to rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Golden Knights, Chad Graff reports.
Eriksson Ek's return likely won't result in many fantasy lineup changes, but he should provide a bit more stability to the Wild's bottom six. He slotted in as the team's center on the third line during practice Thursday, positioning him alongside Jordan Greenway and Luke Kunin in his return.
