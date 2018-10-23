Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Slated to skate Wednesday
Eriksson Ek (upper body) is expected to start skating Wednesday as he recovers from injury.
It would be the first time out on the ice for Eriksson Ek since being hurt Oct. 11 and makes a significant step in his recovery. The center is likely still a week or more away from being cleared to fully participate in practice, much less a game, so fantasy owners will need to continue taking a wait and see approach.
