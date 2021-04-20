Eriksson Ek produced an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Eriksson Ek earned the secondary assist on a Jordan Greenway tally in the second period. The 24-year-old Eriksson Ek has racked up 22 points, 93 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-11 rating through 44 contests.
