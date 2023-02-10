Eriksson Ek notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Eriksson Ek has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games, collecting 10 points (seven on the power play) in that span. He's been a consistent forward on offense, though the Wild could use more of that throughout the lineup. The 26-year-old center is up to a career-high 18 power-play points, and he's collected 19 goals, 24 helpers, 159 shots on net, 71 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 51 outings overall.