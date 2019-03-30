Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Slotting in Friday
Eriksson Ek (lower body) will play in Friday's game versus the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Eriksson Ek is returning from a seven-game absence due to this condition. He'll center the third line with Jordan Greenway and Luke Kunin, and he'll look to get back on track offensively after going pointless in his last six games.
