Eriksson Ek produced an assist, four hits and two PIM in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Eriksson Ek's shot was deflected to Zach Parise, who used a between-the-legs backhand to score the Wild's first goal. The 24-year-old Eriksson Ek was kept quiet with three points in seven games against Vegas. The Swede added 21 shots on net, 32 hits and six blocked shots during the first round.