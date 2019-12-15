Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) may not be available for Sunday's game in Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek skated only 8:57 in Saturday's game against the Flyers. Per Russo, Boudreau said Eriksson Ek felt better after the game, but the coach wasn't sure about the 22-year-old's status for the second half of the back-to-back. If Eriksson Ek is unavailable Sunday, expect Gerald Mayhew to enter the lineup.