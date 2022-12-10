Eriksson Ek scored a goal in Minnesota's 5-2 loss to Edmonton on Friday.

Eriksson Ek found the back of the net at 11:24 of the first period, which narrowed the Oilers' lead to 2-1. He's up to 10 goals and 23 points in 26 contests this season. The 25-year-old has been doing particularly well lately, contributing six goals and 13 points in his last 10 games. There's no question that he's hot right now, but given that Eriksson Ek has never recorded more than 49 points in a season, it wouldn't be surprising if his overall scoring pace eventually slowed.