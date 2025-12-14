Eriksson Ek scored a goal on two shots, added four PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Eriksson Ek scored for the third straight game, and it couldn't have come at a better time for the Wild. He tallied at 19:36 of the third period to give them a lead. He's racked up six points during his recent hot stretch, which was preceded by a five-game slump. Overall, the center has seven goals, 22 points, 97 shots on net, 55 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 32 appearances. He may not get back to the 60-point mark this year, but 50 points is very much within reach.