Eriksson Ek scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win versus Anaheim.
Eriksson Ek buried the go-ahead goal from the slot less than two minutes into the third period to deliver the win for the Wild. The 23-year-old has found the net in two of the last three games, with both goals coming during the third period.
