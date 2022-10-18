Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on six shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Eriksson Ek tied the game at 2-2 with his second-period tally. He's picked up three points in the last two contests after he was held without a point in the season opener. The center has added 15 shots, six PIM and a minus-3 rating so far. The Wild's offense is doing fine and Eriksson Ek continues to be a positive part of that, even as the team's defense remains in a slump.
