Eriksson Ek collected an assist and two hits while skating in 15:39 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to the Penguins.

Eriksson Ek has been on a nice roll since returning from an upper-body injury Dec. 23, collecting six points in nine games over that span. The 22-year-old has been a constant figure centering the Wild's third line and is up to 18 points, 60 shots on goal and 68 hits across 39 games this campaign.