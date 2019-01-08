Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Summoned by parent club
The Wild recalled Eriksson Ek from AHL Iowa on Tuesday.
Eriksson Ek has been on a roll since being sent to the minors on Dec. 27, racking up four goals and six points in five appearances. Eric Fehr is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, so Eriksson Ek may draw into the big club's lineup immediately against the Bruins on Tuesday.
