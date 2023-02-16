Eriksson Ek netted a goal in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.
Eriksson Ek scored at 7:09 of the second period while the Wild had the man advantage. He has 21 goals and 45 points in 54 games, including 20 power-play points. Eriksson Ek has been held off the scoresheet only once over his last seven contests.
