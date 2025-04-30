Eriksson Ek notched two assists, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Eriksson Ek has three helpers over the last two contests after opening the series scoreless in three games. The 28-year-old has added 19 shots on net, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating this postseason while skating in a top-line role. Eriksson Ek's all-situations usage should allow him to make a large impact now that the Wild are facing elimination in Thursday's Game 6.