Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Surfaces on IR
The Wild placed Eriksson Ek (lower body) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Eriksson Ek will be sidelined for 1-2 weeks due to a lower-body injury, so this move was expected. The next step in the 22-year-old pivot's recovery will involve a return to the practice sheet with his teammates, so look for another update on his status once that occurs.
