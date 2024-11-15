Eriksson Ek (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Canadiens.
The first period of the contest was costly for the Wild, as both Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello (lower body) left the game. Consider Eriksson Ek day-to-day until the Wild provide another update. Their next game is Saturday versus the Stars.
More News
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Sets up opening tally•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Scores in Friday's win•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Three-game goal spree•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Puts away goal Thursday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Two points against Florida•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Will be ready to play Saturday•