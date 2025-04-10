Eriksson Ek scored four goals on eight shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime win over the Sharks.

Eriksson Ek returned from a 21-game absence due to a lower-body injury, and he showed up in about the biggest way possible. Prior to the injury, he had scored just nine goals in 42 outings this season. He had two goals in each of the second and third periods, and two of the tallies came on the power play. The center is up to 28 points (10 on the power play), 131 shots on net, 73 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 43 contests. Eriksson Ek will fill a top-six role and see power-play time, so fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate him.