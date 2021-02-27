Eriksson Ek scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Since the Wild resumed their season, Eriksson Ek has scored twice in six games. He was much better before a COVID-19 outbreak among the team put their schedule on pause -- overall, the Swede has seven goals, 11 points and a plus-10 rating through 17 appearances. That's earned him top-line usage at times, but Eriksson Ek's high mark in points is 29, set in 62 outings last year.