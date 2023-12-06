Eriksson Ek scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Eriksson Ek has scored four times over his last six games. His third-period marker padded the Wild's lead en route to their fourth straight win. The 26-year-old center has been reliable in a top-six role with ample power-play time this season, racking up 12 goals, seven assists, 82 shots on net, 38 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 23 appearances.