Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

This was Eriksson Ek's second game back after missing six due to a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old has resumed his usual role on the second line and is also back in the power-play mix. The center has earned 12 goals, 33 points, 139 shots on net, 73 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 47 appearances. He won't be the Wild's best player, but there's enough talent around him for Eriksson Ek to stay productive on a consistent basis.