Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Mammoth.

Eriksson Ek has three goals and five assists over his last seven games, getting on the scoresheet in all but one of them. The 29-year-old center continues to be a steady source of offense, offering a gritty net-front presence to complement Kirill Kaprizov's elite shot on the first line and top power-play unit. Eriksson Ek is at four goals, seven helpers, 47 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-8 rating through 14 appearances this season.