Eriksson Ek scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

His goal, which came in the third, pushed the Wild up 5-4. It was a quick snipe that went glove side on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on the power play. Eriksson Ek is riding a modest three-game, four-point scoring streak (two goals, two assists) and sits third on the Wild's scoring list with 31 points, behind Kirill Kaprizov (48) and Mats Zuccarello (40).