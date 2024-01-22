Eriksson Ek scored the game-winning goal on two shots on net and added two assists and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 5-2 victory over Carolina.

Just over a minute after Michael Bunting had tied the game at 2-2 in the third period, Eriksson Ek banged home a loose puck in the Hurricanes' crease to put the Wild in the lead for good. The 26-year-old has caught fire with four goals and eight points over the last four games, a surge that not coincidentally happened when Kirill Kaprizov returned to the lineup. On the season, Eriksson Ek remains on track for a career-best campaign with 19 goals and 36 points in 46 contests.