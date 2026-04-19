Eriksson Ek scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist during the Wild's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday.

The 29-year-old center opened the scoring for Minnesota early in the first period to get the rout started. Eriksson Ek had heated up to close out the regular season, producing a goal and six points in five April contests, and he's carried that momentum into the playoffs. He'll look to keep rolling in Game 2 on Monday.