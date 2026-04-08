Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Three-point effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eriksson Ek scored an empty-net goal on three shots, dished two assists, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.
Eriksson Ek has a goal and five helpers over four games to begin April. The 29-year-old continues to look steady in a second-line role, though he hasn't logged a power-play point since March 8 versus the Avalanche. The center is up to 19 goals, 51 points, 188 shots on net, 105 hits, 33 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 69 appearances. This is the third time in four years he's exceeded the 50-point mark.
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