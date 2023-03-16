Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Blues.

Eriksson Ek got the Wild on the board in the first period and added both of his helpers in the second. The center had gone four games without a point since his two-point effort versus the Flames on March 4. For the season, he has 23 goals, 29 assists, 23 power-play points, 216 shots on net, 95 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 68 appearances.