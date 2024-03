Eriksson Ek picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.

He also chipped in nine faceoff wins on 17 draws, four hits, two shots on net, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. Eriksson Ek has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, and over the last 15 contests he's racked up an impressive eight goals and 21 points.