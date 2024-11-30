Eriksson Ek picked up two assists while adding three shots on net, three hits, 15 faceoff wins and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

It's the first multi-point performance in more than a month for the 27-year-old center, and his helpers came on a couple of somewhat fluky goals by Jared Spurgeon in the second period. Eriksson Ek hasn't found the back of the net himself in 12 games, and on the season he's produced a somewhat disappointing five goals and 12 points in 20 contests -- well off his scoring pace from the prior two campaigns.