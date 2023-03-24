Eriksson Ek collected two assists in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.
He helped set up Matthew Boldy for both of his tallies on the night. The center has benefitted from Boldy's recent hot streak, and over the last six games Eriksson Ek has a goal and seven points as he adds to the career-best 54 points he's amassed this season.
