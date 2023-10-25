Eriksson Ek ended up with a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 victory against the Oilers.

Eriksson Ek finished with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal and two hits in 21:43 of ice time. Perhaps the only thing that didn't go right was his 35.0 percent mark (7-of-20) at the faceoff dot. Working on a four-game point streak, he'll look to keep up the good offensive work Thursday night against the Flyers.