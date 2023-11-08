Eriksson Ek scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
After setting up Pat Maroon for the night's opening tally just 19 seconds into the first period, Eriksson Ek potted the final goal himself midway through the third as Maroon returned the favor. Eriksson Ek has yet to go more than two games this season without getting onto the scoresheet, and his consistent production has led to seven goals and 13 points through 12 games, although with 20 PIM, 40 shots on net, 19 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.
