Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged four hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

This was Eriksson Ek's second straight multi-point effort and his sixth such game in his last 11 outings. The 27-year-old is up to 24 goals, 44 points, 196 shots on net, 108 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 53 appearances. He's getting a boost while centering Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy on the top line, so Eriksson Ek is a strong fantasy play.