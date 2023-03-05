Eriksson Ek scored a goal on seven shots, dished an assist, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Eriksson Ek converted on a double-deflection of a Matthew Boldy shot in the first period. The two linked up again in the third, with Eriksson Ek forcing a turnover and setting up Boldy on the Wild's third goal. This was Eriksson Ek's first multi-point effort since Jan. 24, and his first goal since Feb. 15. The center is up to 22 tallies, 49 points, 193 shots on net, 83 hits, 48 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 63 appearances.