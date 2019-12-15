Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Unavailable Sunday
Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) did not travel to Chicago for Sunday's tilt, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports,
Eriksson Ek will miss a contest for the first time since Oct. 24 with his mysterious injury. His timeline to return is still uncertain but the team is hoping for him to return Tuesday or Thursday during this road trip. Rookie Gerald Mayhew should replace him in the lineup.
More News
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Status unsure for Sunday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Dishing apples early•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Helpers in three straight games•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Assists on game-tying goal•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Scores in first game back•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Ready for Saturday's contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.