Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) did not travel to Chicago for Sunday's tilt, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports,

Eriksson Ek will miss a contest for the first time since Oct. 24 with his mysterious injury. His timeline to return is still uncertain but the team is hoping for him to return Tuesday or Thursday during this road trip. Rookie Gerald Mayhew should replace him in the lineup.

