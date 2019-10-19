Eriksson Ek (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for 1-2 weeks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old Swede suffered the injury during Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Canadiens when he blocked three consecutive shots from Montreal's Shea Weber. Eriksson Ek left the arena in a walking boot following that contest, so it's safe to assume that he's dealing with some sort of foot or ankle injury. The left-handed forward, who's notched one assist in seven games this campaign, will likely be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his absence.