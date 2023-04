Klingberg (lower body) appears to be on track to draw into the lineup for Friday's Game 3 versus the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Although Klingberg appears to be trending in the right direction, confirmation on his status for Friday night's contest may not surface until the Wild takes the ice for pregame warmups. If he's able to go, look for Klingberg to draw into a bottom-four role for Game 3.