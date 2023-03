Klingberg scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Blues.

Klingberg sparked a burst of three goals in 1:58 for the Wild in the second period. The defenseman started slowly with the Wild, but he's picked up four points over his last three contests now that he's settled in. The 30-year-old has nine tallies, 28 points, 89 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 53 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-23 rating through 56 outings when accounting for his time with the Ducks.